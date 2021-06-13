GNBA writes Kaieteur Radio on ‘yellow infractions’ by The Glenn Lall Show

Kaieteur News- The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GBNA) has written Kaieteur Radio – sister company of Kaieteur News – on what it refers to as three ‘yellow infractions’ of both the Broadcast Act under which the radio station operates, and the GNBA Guidelines for broadcasters.

In the letter dated June 8, and directed to the Managing Director of National Media and Broadcasting Company Limited, Glenn Lall, the Authority said that it had observed “breaches of the Broadcasting Act 2011 and the Broadcasting Guidelines issued by the Authority…”

Signed by acting Secretary of the GNBA Board, Rianna Bowman, the correspondence claims that the three infractions breached several subsections of Section 34 (1) of the Broadcasting Act, and several sections of the GNBA Guidelines.

The first infraction noted related to Lall’s commentary on his commentary programme, ‘The Glenn Lall Show’ March 9, 2021 broadcast, during which, the Authority claims, the broadcaster “aired or caused to be aired containing unsubstantiated claims and opinions presented as facts which moreover, were contrary to Section 34 (1) (c) of the Broadcasting Act No. 17 of 2011 and 19.2 (b) and 19.3(f) of the Broadcasting Guidelines. The Section of the Act cited speaks to the licensee’s obligations to ensuring fairness and balance on matters of “national, political or industrial controversy or relating to current public policy.”

The second infraction relates to the airing of a song by singers Ravi B and Jahllano, ‘Rum in the Vein,’ which the Authority says was played on air on March 11, 2021, during “The Morning Rush” programme hosted by DJ Casual. According to the letter, the song’s lyrics “I so love meh Rum bring a next bottle again” breached Section 34 (1) (a) of the Act and Sections 6 (f) and 12 (a) (i) of the Guidelines.

The third infraction – which the Authority says “were contrary to Section 34 (1) (a) of the Broadcasting Act… and 12 (a) (iv)” of the Guidelines – involved a March 18, 2021 edition of “The Glenn Lall Show” in which the phrase “Guyana I’m fricking upset” was uttered.

The Authority urged Lall to immediately desist from broadcasting such content.

“GNBA would like to remind you,” the letter noted, “that hosts/moderators hold the responsibility to carry programmes in a respectable manner. This includes that all statements are accurate, fair and balanced than [sic] will not mislead the public.”

Kaieteur Radio broadcasts on 99.1 FM and 99.5 FM.