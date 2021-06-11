Independent minds have to save Guyana from the racial floods

Kaieteur News – The amount of evil fictions being perpetrated by a conspiratorial matrix that is occupied by racially driven mindset in Guyana is incredible for one manifest reason – it is not being confronted by independent minds.

The examples are mountainous so we will have to select a few. When Amanza Walton-Desir (AWD) mouthed off her ethnically driven rhetoric, it became one of the greatest ironies in life worldwide, not only in Guyana.

Here is a conspicuous wickedness that should have caused a tsunamic outpouring against AWD but it never happened thus the caption of this column. What AWD said was one of the most incredible manifestations of political horrification. She said that the PPP is fooling East Indians and by being mentally lazy, they accept without questioning the unpalatable diets.

This very lady and her African political party were deeply involved in the same mind games among African Guyanese that she accused the PPP of playing among Indians. Africans are being misled by AWD that the PNC won the 2020 March elections and they accept that unpalatable diet.

It is this dimension of her racially driven demagoguery that should have caused oceanic denunciations. Instead a few people replied and with the usual vocabulary accusing her of racism. A stronger confrontation should have centered on her psychological structure in which she was doing the very unpleasant act that she accused the PPP of. In this regard, independent minds failed to educate the young people in this land and they continue to be silent.

A fellow asked in the newspapers for evidence. (1) He said that it should take dozens of votes in a no-confidence motion to bring about fresh elections and (2) he endorsed rigged elections. Only one person, Vishnu Bisram, replied to him and showed him all of his outpourings in support of rigged election. Secondly, all one has to do is go to Demerara Waves for May 1, 2019 and you will see this very gentleman being quoted as saying that it should take about 44 votes to pass an NCM. He got away with his two depravities because only Bisram stepped forward. The very young population in Guyana needs to see these exposures as Bisram did but where are the independent minds in Guyana?

We come now to Vincent Alexander. This PNC/GECOM commissioner wrote the newspapers requesting that they fact-check what I write. Alexander would not get anything published in any newspapers if they do the same for him. This is a man who wrote his fact-checking request after he lost a libel in the High Court for defaming former Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Vishnu Persaud. The newspaper, the Chronicle, could have protected itself if it had fact-checked Alexander.

The GECOM commissioner is in the news again. He is claiming that the PPP wants the GECOM triumvirate (Clairmont Mingo, Roxanne Myers and Keith Lowenfield) dismissed from GECOM because of their race. But Alexander was part of a decision to dismiss an Indian man, Vishnu Persaud, in preference of an African woman, Roxanne Myers. He voted for Persaud’s removal.

The Ethic Relations Commission, headed by an African Guyanese, made a startling pronouncement. The ERC ruled that Persaud was unjustly treated and unjustly lost his job to Roxanne Myers who did not meet the experience, expertise and qualification standards of Persaud. Simply put – Persaud was the more eligible candidate.

Alexander tried to justify his role and ended up in Jaw’s mouth. He was found guilty by the High court of libeling Persaud. If you read the judge’s decision then you would want to believe that all newspapers that Alexander publishes letters in have to begin to fact-check him. Now here is an interesting dimension of the judge’s decision.

He ruled that the newspaper and Alexander have to pay separately. This means that the Chronicle will only pay the sum the court assigned it to pay Persaud. The GECOM commissioner will have to fork out millions from his own pocket. The GECOM commissioner reminds me of Sydney King aka Kwayana.

Someone sent me a video clip from the Facebook page of Kwayana’s son in which Kwayana himself was involved in live streaming. Any schoolboy knows what live streaming is. You are seeing the action in one country from another country millions of miles away.

Yet Kwayana wrote that he was far removed from Guyana to know and see what Mingo was doing. Alexander says that the PPP wants the terrible triumvirate removed for racial reasons. But their actions were shown to the entire world. Those videos are still available. But Vincent, like Kwayana, hasn’t seen them. Can someone show both of them?

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)