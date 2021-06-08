Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

P&P Insurance Brokers on board with Chelsea Edghill

Jun 08, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers yesterday made a financial contribution to Chelsea Edghill to assist in her preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The presentation was made at P&P Offices at 273 Lamaha Street Georgetown.

Ms Jaya Panday (left) hands over the cheque to Chelsea Edghill.

In brief remarks, Ms Jaya Panday, Account Executive of P&P Insurance, said that P&P was very happy to support Chelsea and wished her all the best. She said P&P has an outstanding record in the discharge of its corporate social responsibilities and this Presentation is just another manifestation of it.
Ms Panday also congratulated Ms Edghill on all the hard work she has been putting in and said that she was sure that Chelsea will make Guyana proud.
In response, Ms Edghill thanked Ms Panday and P&P Insurance and promised to do her very best. She also remarked that over the years, P&P Insurance has consistently supported table tennis.

 

