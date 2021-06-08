P&P Insurance Brokers on board with Chelsea Edghill

Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers yesterday made a financial contribution to Chelsea Edghill to assist in her preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The presentation was made at P&P Offices at 273 Lamaha Street Georgetown.
In brief remarks, Ms Jaya Panday, Account Executive of P&P Insurance, said that P&P was very happy to support Chelsea and wished her all the best. She said P&P has an outstanding record in the discharge of its corporate social responsibilities and this Presentation is just another manifestation of it.
Ms Panday also congratulated Ms Edghill on all the hard work she has been putting in and said that she was sure that Chelsea will make Guyana proud.
In response, Ms Edghill thanked Ms Panday and P&P Insurance and promised to do her very best. She also remarked that over the years, P&P Insurance has consistently supported table tennis.
Jun 08, 2021Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers yesterday made a financial contribution to Chelsea Edghill to assist in her preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The presentation was made at...
Jun 08, 2021
Jun 08, 2021
Jun 07, 2021
Jun 06, 2021
Jun 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – In my Friday, June 4, 2021 piece, “Women groups are politicising and using race in exposing sexual... more
Kaieteur News – About a year ago, it was noticeable that there were weeds emanating from sections of the edges of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]