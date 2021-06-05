Young mom dares to enhance local beauty routines with outstanding line of natural hair & skin care products

Kaieteur News – Whether you’ve had it all your life or you’re now transitioning, women on the natural hair journey know all too well that a good product is central to one’s tresses staying well moisturised, healthy and glowing. But finding the perfect product to complement or enhance your hair care routine can at times prove to be a nearly impossible feat to achieve. This was the case for Iona Electra Primo, a 28-year-old mom of a handsome toddler.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, Primo shared that prior to having beautifully maintained locs, her hair was loose and natural. She noted however, that it was difficult finding products that worked for her hair type. Primo shared too, that women from all walks of life would seek her advice on what they should try to help with their hair issues. Given the personal and external context of the situation she was faced with, Primo took it upon herself to find a solution—one that was the embodiment of Mother Nature’s most prized ingredients. Primo shared that her solution led to the creation of products that would promote healthy hair and skin care — hence the birth of QueenP Natural Hair & Skin Glow Products.

Her hair care products include a Moisturising Shampoo, Growth Oil Serum, Whipped Hair Cream and Fenugreek & Banana Deep Conditioner. The young entrepreneur said the main ingredients used to make these products are raw African black soap, raw yellow Shea butter, fenugreek powder and banana. Different carrier oils (vegetable oils that are usually pressed from the seeds or kernels) are also incorporated. These include castor oil, sweet almond oil, Jamaican black castor oil and avocado oil. A mixture of essential oils and vegetable glycerin are also added for extra richness.

As for her Whipped Body and Beard Butter, she said this was formulated to ensure a man’s beard stays irresistibly moist for over 24 hours while combatting dry skin. She said the ingredients for this special elixir for heavenly beard and skin include white Shea butter, mango butter, sweet almond oil, castor oil, extra virgin coconut oil and a mixture of essential oils.

“All products are handmade in my not so big kitchen,” the young woman intimated with a smile.

Speaking to the name she selected for her hair care and body line, Queen P, she had this to say: “To be honest, my whole life I’ve been calling myself Queen P; now the queen speaks for itself but the P stands for my surname Primo, so I said since most people already know me by that name, why not name my business that and make it my brand.”

Primo who attended Tucville Secondary, Tutorial Secondary and St. Roses High School, was keen to note that while she may be a newcomer in the relatively large industry here, she displayed confidence in the uniqueness of her products as she said, “the quality of my products, the love and care I put into making them and the fact that each product is very affordable” are the qualities that make them stand out from the rest.

She was also proud of the fact that she was able to overcome several challenges to create her business. One of the key obstacles Primo said she faced was not having enough financial resources to do most of what she had envisioned. She said too, that it was challenging finding quality containers locally. Though these circumstances would have inhibited most from pushing through, Primo was not going to be counted in that statistic. This young mom surpassed those hurdles and now stands as the proud owner of products that are well packaged and are sure to win any woman’s heart after the first try.

Since the establishment of the business on her birthday last year, August 28, Primo said one key lesson she has learnt is that her business may not be for everyone. “And that’s okay,” she said while adding, “My business is going to be for a lot of people and that’s who I will keep showing up for.”

Though her business is relatively young, Primo shared that she has already experienced some rewarding moments. In this regard, she said, “The fact that I was able to improve on my image, which includes my logo, labels and raising the funds to get quality containers for my products that can be recycled, make up some of the most rewarding moments for me thus far. Next on my agenda is to complete my natural hair line by adding more quality products and one day, owning my own natural hair salon where my products will be used to treat, care and style natural hair.”

For anyone desirous of trying one or all of her products, Primo said, one ought to bear in mind that consistent use is key to getting the best results. She said, “In order for you to know what works for your hair you would have to use that said product or products for an extensive amount of time for great results, for example, four to six weeks consistency is key to anything working or not working for you.”

Even though Primo’s products are for natural hair, their rich, organic properties would be ultra-nourishing for any hair type, be it chemically processed, straight, curly, locs and even children’s hair.

If you are interested in trying one of Queen P’s products, you can contact her on 680-8620 to place your orders.