Fake job seeker robs businessman and cop, captured after movie-style getaway

Kaieteur News – A bandit, who robbed a businessman and a police officer of their valuables, was apprehended shortly after his stunt on Thursday afternoon and placed into police custody.

According to a police report, the two victims, a 44-year-old businessman and a 30-year-old police officer, were both working on a newly constructed house located in Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara, at 16:30 hrs, when the suspect approached them and made enquiries about the boss of the operation.

The suspect was then invited into the house. Upon entering the building, he pulled out a black handgun and forced the victims to hand over their valuables. The man reportedly took from the businessman, one gold band valued at $80,000, one Samsung A32 cell phone valued at $65,000, a Blu cell phone valued at $3,000 and a wallet, which contained $144,000 in cash.

A sum of $21,000 was taken from the police officer before the suspect exited the building, running through a nearby yard. He then entered a dark blue Toyota IST motorcar bearing registration number PPP1130. The two victims jumped into their car and immediately chased after the suspect, managing to block the vehicle in the process.

This caused the suspect to exit the vehicle and run in a northern direction where he was seen entering a yard. Persons residing within the area kept an eye on the suspect while the two victims went to the Wales Police Station to gain some assistance on the matter. The police subsequently arrived, made a search for the suspect, and found that he had not moved from the said yard.

The police recovered all the stolen articles before the suspect was taken to the Wales Police Station. The other two occupants of the car that the suspect had joined have also been detained. The area was searched but no firearm or any other cash was found. Investigations are continuing.