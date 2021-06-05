BCB unveils massive developmental programmes for next four months

– Hetmeyer Trust Fund to distribute $3M worth of food hampers

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board has unveiled major developmental plans for the game in the Ancient County after its monthly executive meeting on Tuesday last. The executives under the chairmanship of President Hilbert Foster approved a number of plans for off the field events as rain and the covid 19 pandemic continues to affect the hosting of the board’s cricket tournaments and programmes. The BCB in 2021 had successfully completed the hosting of nineteen finals and has another twenty three tournaments are on hold.

Foster disclosed that the proposed hosting of the BCB Semi Professional League would be postponed until next year due to the pandemic. He stated that with the roll out of the Government Vaccine programme, he was confident that cricket can restart later in the year but there would not be enough time to organise the historic tournament. The SPL would have involved twelve first teams playing in a semi professional structure with players for the first time in Berbice receiving a stipend for playing along with attractive prizes.

The BCB President stated that instead the BCB would concentrate on coaching programmes across the county, the publishing of several publications including its first ever coaching manual for youth cricketers, the hosting of several mini academies and assisting clubs/youth cricketers as much as possible.

A coaching panel headed by Level three coach Winston Smith would visit West Berbice, New Amsterdam/ Canje and Upper Corentyne sub areas to host one day coaching clinics for a combined 120 youth cricketers with special emphasis been placed on physical fitness, batting and bowling. The BCB would also host four different two days cricket academies across the county during the month of August. These coaching outreaches would be held under the Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh Coaching Project.

The board is also working on obtaining four more cricket pitch covers. Foster noted that the board already have one cover but is working to obtain four more and has already received financial support for one from a friend of Berbice Cricket living in Australia, who has also committed to raising the necessary funds for the other three. The covers when acquired would be placed in each of the four sub associations to enable the board to host finals and other major matches without fear of the weather.

First division clubs in the county are also expected to receive assistance from the BCB Patron’s Fund along with dozens of less fortunate youth cricketers. The Patron of the board, Minister Vickram Bharrrat, has already committed himself to making the fund a success during the period- July /August.

The BCB would also create history with the publications of two booklets within the next two months. The first would be a coaching manual for junior cricketers which would allow them to train alone at home and allow them to work on their game on a regular basis. Foster stated that with the covid19 crisis affecting the gathering of a large amount of players on a regular basis, the booklet, which would be prepared by a panel of highly qualified coaches, would be a major boost to the county coaching effort.

The BCB would also be publishing a thirty page booklet that would highlight one hundred of the county’s most promising youth cricketers. The main objective would be to showcase the large pool of talent in the county and open more opportunities for the players.

Other projects that were approved by the executive committee were Tribute to Umpires, Induction of six awardees into the BCB Hall of Hall of Administrators, 2021 Father of the Year and the setting up of the Michael Ramdeen Trust Fund. Under the Fund, former Berbice player Kevin Ramdeen would assist a youth cricketer with a cycle to attend cricket practice and school in memory of his late father, who was actively in cricket administration in Berbice. Ramdeen has committed to doing so on a monthly basis for the rest of the year and to make it a long term project.

Meanwhile, West Indies middle order batsman Shimron Hetmeyer has joined hands with the BCB and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club to donate three million dollars worth of food hampers across the county to families affected by flood. The distribution of the much needed hampers would be done under the Shimron/ Nirvani Hetmeyer Berbice Cricket Trust Fund. The Hetmeyers contacted BCB President RHTYSC Secretary Hilbert Foster with the offer to assist and he readily agreed. Distribution of the hampers would start over the weekend. Close to one thousand families are expected to benefit and Foster disclosed that the board would be using its network of clubs to reach those most affected by the widespread flooding that has affected the entire county. Hetmeyer stated that he has the fullest confidence in the current administration of Berbice Cricket and he wanted to make a positive difference.