Social media activist charged for making derogatory remarks against Sports Minister

Kaieteur News – Social media activist, Gavin Matthews, who was arrested back in April for allegedly making and publishing a video containing derogatory remarks about Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., was yesterday charged and released on a $100,000 bail after appearing in court.

Matthews, 44, of Lot 206 Eastern Half, Charlotte Street, Georgetown, made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, in the company of his lawyer, Darren Wade.

He denied the charge which stated that on March 25, without legal or lawful justification or excuse, used a computer system to published electronic data of Ramson with the intention to damage his reputation and corrupt public morals.

Matthews’ lawyer made a bail application to the court for his client to be released on a reasonable amount of bail. Chief Magistrate McLennan then placed the defendant on bail and the matter was adjourned to June 10, 2021.

The social media activist was charged under Section 19 of the Cybercrime Act of 2018, which stipulates that using a computer system, to coerce, harass, intimidate or humiliate a person is an offence. The section further outlines that a person commits an offence if the person uses a computer system to disseminate any information, a statement or image knowing same to be false to cause public ridicule, contempt, hatred or embarrassment.

In terms of penalty, the Act states that a summary conviction of the offence carries a fine of $5M and three years’ imprisonment and a conviction on indictment carries a fine of $10M and five years’ imprisonment.

Kaieteur News had reported that in April, Matthews was arrested during a picketing exercise held at the Square of the Revolution in Georgetown. At the time of his arrest, he was live streaming the protest via his Facebook page and was see

n being approached by a group of armed ranks who put the allegation to him. Matthews was told of the allegation and cautioned by the arresting officer. He had denied the allegation but was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.