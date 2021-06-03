COVID-19 claims lives of 5 more persons, 19 in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that another five persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have now brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 396.

Those who died are a 90-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), who passed away on May 21, while a 65-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 65-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a 68-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), passed away on May 31. According to the Health Ministry, the persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 143 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,257. The dashboard also shows that 19 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 97 are in institutional isolation, 1,718 in home isolation and four persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 15,027 recoveries have been recorded.

