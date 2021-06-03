COVID-19 claims lives of 5 more persons, 19 in ICU

Latest update June 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that another five persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have now brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 396.
Those who died are a 90-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), who passed away on May 21, while a 65-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 65-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a 68-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), passed away on May 31. According to the Health Ministry, the persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 143 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,257. The dashboard also shows that 19 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 97 are in institutional isolation, 1,718 in home isolation and four persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 15,027 recoveries have been recorded.
Jun 03, 2021FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022… By Franklin Wilson in Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. Kaieteur News – After arriving on the island of St....
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are shocking things in this country that would make a social activist with a conscience find... more
Kaieteur News – Did you know that the annual Budget of Guyana is more than G$350 billion. And did you know that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]