Khan, Wong & Sampson dominate Novice Championships

Kaieteur News – Yusuf Khan, Aliya Wong and Michael Sampson flexed their way to the top accolades when at the 2021 Novices Bodybuilding Championships that was held at Lichas Hall in the ‘mining’ town of Linde on Saturday.

It was not an easy choice, but the judges awarded the Men’s Physique showdown trophy to Unity Gym’s Yusuf Khan ahead of fellow gym athlete, Denroy Ross and Quamie July of V. Fitness.

From a field of 12, Khan brought the shape and stage presence the judges wanted to see.

The first timers really put on a show and the level of competition continues to rise especially in the flourishing Men’s Physique class.

Wong, a standout from Pro-Fit Boot Camp, was the near perfect mix of muscularity, symmetry, beauty and style and took home the spoils for the category ahead of her worthy opponents Gail Karim and Alejandra Vieira.

Sampson shone the brightest under the lights in the bodybuilding category. Clad in black posing trunks, he out flexed and out posed the competition to be awarded the accolade of Novices Bodybuilding Champion 2021.

Sampson, also of Pro-Fit Boot Camp, was the biggest and sharpest athlete on stage in the over 176-lb class.

He then returned to the pose down with the other category champions, Alexander Correia (under 143 lbs), Joel Caldeira (under 154 lbs) and Shaquan Caleb (under 165 lbs) and took the overall spoils and one year’s bragging rights.

The event, which was held without a viewing audience, was sponsored by Fitness Express and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport.

Next up on the local competition calendar is the Intermediate Championships scheduled for sometime in the third quarter of the year. It was announced that the flagship National Senior Championships is billed for December.