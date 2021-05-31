Latest update May 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Khan, Wong & Sampson dominate Novice Championships

May 31, 2021 Sports

Overall winner Michael Sampson receiving his prize from head of the GBBFF head Keavon Bess. (Emmerson Campbell photo)

Kaieteur News – Yusuf Khan, Aliya Wong and Michael Sampson flexed their way to the top accolades when at the 2021 Novices Bodybuilding Championships that was held at Lichas Hall in the ‘mining’ town of Linde on Saturday.
It was not an easy choice, but the judges awarded the Men’s Physique showdown trophy to Unity Gym’s Yusuf Khan ahead of fellow gym athlete, Denroy Ross and Quamie July of V. Fitness.
From a field of 12, Khan brought the shape and stage presence the judges wanted to see.
The first timers really put on a show and the level of competition continues to rise especially in the flourishing Men’s Physique class.
Wong, a standout from Pro-Fit Boot Camp, was the near perfect mix of muscularity, symmetry, beauty and style and took home the spoils for the category ahead of her worthy opponents Gail Karim and Alejandra Vieira.
Sampson shone the brightest under the lights in the bodybuilding category. Clad in black posing trunks, he out flexed and out posed the competition to be awarded the accolade of Novices Bodybuilding Champion 2021.
Sampson, also of Pro-Fit Boot Camp, was the biggest and sharpest athlete on stage in the over 176-lb class.

Aliyah Wong won the women’s category (Emmerson Campbell photo)

Yusuf Khan won the men’s physique. (Emmerson Campbell Photo)

He then returned to the pose down with the other category champions, Alexander Correia (under 143 lbs), Joel Caldeira (under 154 lbs) and Shaquan Caleb (under 165 lbs) and took the overall spoils and one year’s bragging rights.
The event, which was held without a viewing audience, was sponsored by Fitness Express and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport.
Next up on the local competition calendar is the Intermediate Championships scheduled for sometime in the third quarter of the year. It was announced that the flagship National Senior Championships is billed for December.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Matthew Briggs announced as new ‘Golden Jaguar’ Captain

Matthew Briggs announced as new ‘Golden Jaguar’ Captain

May 31, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson in Antigua 7 Barbuda compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. A veteran of fourteen national caps for the ‘Golden Jaguars’, defender...
Read More
Ninvalle confirmed as new Director of Sports

Ninvalle confirmed as new Director of Sports

May 31, 2021

Walter Grant-Stuart, Suzanne Hamilton and Aaron Newton shine as GCF National Road Race C/Ships conclude

Walter Grant-Stuart, Suzanne Hamilton and Aaron...

May 31, 2021

Dave West Indian Imports becomes an official sponsor of RHTYSC, MS – Narine inducted as Honorary Member, receives Dolphin Award of Excellence

Dave West Indian Imports becomes an official...

May 31, 2021

Khan, Wong & Sampson dominate Novice Championships

Khan, Wong & Sampson dominate Novice...

May 31, 2021

New cycle for national team has commenced – Máximo

New cycle for national team has commenced –...

May 31, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The PNC/R cannot be trusted

    Kaieteur News – To speak about democratic elections and the PNC/R in the same breath is a contradiction. The PNC/R... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]