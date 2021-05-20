Oil and Gas Energy Chamber to boycott GIPEX 2021 – says it is an “anti-local content activity”

Kaieteur News– President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), Mr. Manniram Prashad, is calling for industry stakeholders to boycott the upcoming Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX), which will be hosted for the third year from June 28-30. In a release to the media, Prashad said the organisation of the event leaves local companies that are asked to participate with little to no benefit; meanwhile, the lion’s share of the profits are taken overseas by Valiant Business Media (VBM). Since its inception, VBM has been the main organiser of the event.

Expounding on the need for Guyanese to boycott this event, Prashad noted that participating companies are often times required to sponsor or attend GIPEX at exorbitant prices, while adding, that those revenues are not reinvested in the local economy. In some cases, Prashad said “a pittance” is given, if any at all, to the local collaborators for their hard work.

Further to this, the President of GOGEC said he also observed that there seems to be an attempt to divide and exploit some local private sector groups with speaking slots as an incentive to add their name to the event. “But as far as I am aware, the Private Sector Commission and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have not added their name to the GIPEX 2021 Conference in June. Also, GOGEC is not participating in the summit. Our membership is committed to local content in the interest of all Guyanese especially the poor and vulnerable,” expressed the former Tourism Minister.

Additionally, he was keen to note as well, that the local private sector is quite capable of promoting its own summits and exhibition while adding, that operators and subcontractors should make every effort to assist towards having this done as it would redound in real local content being achieved.

In conclusion, Prashad called for industry stakeholders to avoid GIPEX, an event he deems to be an anti-local content activity.

Kaieteur News would have reported recently that GIPEX 2021 is also being organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) with support from the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association (GMSA). It is expected to comprise of a virtual conference and exhibition and include private breakout rooms, a facility for one-on-one virtual meetings, integrated chat and video conferencing, and the virtual exchange of business cards and brochures.

Speakers at GIPEX 2021 will include Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin D. Croal; President of the GMSA Mr. Rafeek Khan; President and Chief Executive Officer of Saipem, Giorgio Martelli; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Dr. Paloma Mohamed; President of the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana, Zulfikar Ally; Chairman of the International Association of Drilling Contractors, Carlos Ortiz Rigeur, and many other industry experts.

In a release to the press, GIPEX organisers said major industry operatives have already signalled their interest in being a part of GIPEX 2021. Saipem is on board as a Gold Exhibitor, while JHI Associates, TechnipFMC and Oceaneering are silver sponsors. Associate sponsors include Sol, Parker and Digicel. No mention was made of ExxonMobil, Hess Corporation or CNOOC/ NEXEN, the licenced partners on the Stabroek Block.