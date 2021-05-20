4 men are country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update May 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The COVID-19 death toll increased to 349 yesterday with the Ministry of Health’s announcement of four more casualties.  The deaths are that of a 37-year-old man from Upper Demerara-Berbice; a 54-year-old man from East Berbice-Corentyne and two men ages 50 and 73 from Demerara-Mahaica.

In a release, the Ministry revealed that the men were all admitted with COVID-19 symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions.  Samples, the Ministry noted were taken at the time of admission, which subsequently returned positive results.

In expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, the Ministry in its release noted that it would be providing them with all the necessary support.

It was revealed too that there are 153 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 15,607. A total of 13,329 have recovered to date but there are currently 16 persons in the Intensive Care Unit, 106 in institutional isolation, 1,777 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Ministry reminded that persons must continue to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.17), which are in effect until May 31, 2021. This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone displays any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, they can contact the COVID-19 hotline: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit the Ministry’s website www.health.gov.gy.

