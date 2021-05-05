Sleeping gold miner ‘picked’ in hotel room, one suspect arrested

Kaieteur News – A Brazilian gold miner while sleeping in his hotel room was allegedly robbed of 320 grams of raw gold, cash and his personal documents by two unknown perpetrators. The police have since identified the miner as 62-year-old Paulino DeJesus.

Police reports revealed that DeJesus was allegedly robbed sometime between 00:00hrs and 02:00hrs on Monday at Sheriff Inn Hotel, Second Street, Bartica.

The miner reportedly told the police that a few hours before he was robbed, he had checked into his hotel room and went to sleep. Sometime around midnight, he woke up and checked on his valuables, and discovered his passport was missing along with some documents, $300,000 in cash and 320 grams of raw gold valuing some $3.2 million. The police were summoned to the scene and upon investigating, it was reported that there was no sign of forced entry to his room.

Police sources close to the investigation informed Kaieteur News yesterday that one of the suspects was apprehended between Monday night and Tuesday morning and is in custody pending charges. That suspect, sources said did admit that he was guilty of robbing the man, but claimed to have stolen only 12 pennyweight of gold (about 18 grams). Police are still in pursuit of the other suspect as investigation continues.