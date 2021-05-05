Latest update May 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sleeping gold miner ‘picked’ in hotel room, one suspect arrested

May 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Brazilian gold miner while sleeping in his hotel room was allegedly robbed of 320 grams of raw gold, cash and his personal documents by two unknown perpetrators. The police have since identified the miner as 62-year-old Paulino DeJesus.
Police reports revealed that DeJesus was allegedly robbed sometime between 00:00hrs and 02:00hrs on Monday at Sheriff Inn Hotel, Second Street, Bartica.
The miner reportedly told the police that a few hours before he was robbed, he had checked into his hotel room and went to sleep. Sometime around midnight, he woke up and checked on his valuables, and discovered his passport was missing along with some documents, $300,000 in cash and 320 grams of raw gold valuing some $3.2 million. The police were summoned to the scene and upon investigating, it was reported that there was no sign of forced entry to his room.
Police sources close to the investigation informed Kaieteur News yesterday that one of the suspects was apprehended between Monday night and Tuesday morning and is in custody pending charges. That suspect, sources said did admit that he was guilty of robbing the man, but claimed to have stolen only 12 pennyweight of gold (about 18 grams). Police are still in pursuit of the other suspect as investigation continues.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Minister Ramson breathes life back into Independence 3-Stage Cycle Road Race

Minister Ramson breathes life back into Independence 3-Stage Cycle...

May 05, 2021

Committed to sponsoring annually; GCF President overwhelmed By Franklin Wilson Known and enjoyed by cyclists and fans as the longest ‘tenured’ stage race in Guyana up to 2016 when it was last...
Read More
BHMS Elite track club formed – Aiming to produced well rounded human beings

BHMS Elite track club formed – Aiming to...

May 05, 2021

Spartons claim Wiltshire/Chung dominoes title

Spartons claim Wiltshire/Chung dominoes title

May 05, 2021

Ministry of Health capture Inter Ministries Tapeball

Ministry of Health capture Inter Ministries...

May 05, 2021

GGA/ Nexgen GA aim to make golf more accessible

GGA/ Nexgen GA aim to make golf more accessible

May 05, 2021

Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament motors on with weekend action

Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament...

May 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]