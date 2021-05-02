Thirteen-year-old Sophia girl missing

K

aieteur News – A 13-year-old Sophia girl has been missing since Tuesday and relatives have been pleading for her return. According to an aunt who spoke to this paper but who wished to remain anonymous stated that, Maria Sampson disappeared from her A Field, Sophia home on April 27, sometime after 19:30 hrs.

“She left to go to the washroom but she never returned,” said the aunt. Realising that hours had passed, the woman recalled, Maria’s little sister was sent to check on her but she was not in the washroom. The aunt continued, that they became worried and began searching the house for the teen and observed that her clothes were scattered in her bedroom.

“We checked with all her friends, acquaintances and other relatives but no one has a clue of where she is or might be,” related the aunt.

The young woman’s family has had to deal with false and unsuccessful leads since the teen’s disappearance. “Someone had called on Friday night,” the aunt told Kaieteur News, “and said that Maria was seen on Bent Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown, but when the police turned up Maria was not there.” This paper understands that the ranks searched the entire area but were unsuccessful in locating anyone matching Maria’s description.

Her relatives received another call yesterday in the early morning hours that Maria was at the “Sophia Blacka,” the stretch of the Lamaha Canal bordering Sophia, Lamaha Gardens and Guyhoc Park. Her aunt said that they rushed to the area but once again, there were no sign of Maria. They spent the entire morning searching she added but up to press time, they could not locate the teen.

Maria Sampson’s relatives related that they are becoming more worried and concerned about her safety as the hours pass. They have since lodged a missing person’s report at the Turkeyen Police Station. Maria was last seen wearing a pink and white top, damaged blue jeans and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone who might have seen her or knows where she is can contact her relatives on 641-9753, 629-6472, 600-6315 or the nearest police station.