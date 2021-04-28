Vaccinated persons still need a negative COVID test to enter Guyana – Anthony

Kaieteur News – Despite being fully immunised from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), persons who wish to travel to Guyana still has to obtain a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test before they can enter the country.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his daily COVID-19 update on Monday, noting that there is still a small chance that vaccinated persons can contract the virus.

“Yes you still have to…our protocol is that you must get a PCR test before you travel to Guyana. Being vaccinated whether with the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson vaccines or any other vaccine, there is still a risk that you can get infected. So in most cases there is that small percentage, but there is a risk and because we don’t know who might have a milder form of the disease or get that risk of bringing in the infection, that is why we still require that people to get their PCR testing,” Anthony explained in his update.

The Minister also highlighted that there is no travel restriction in place for an elderly person or persons with weakened immune systems, but added, that an individual who fulfills the necessary travel requirements will be allowed to enter the country.

“There is no prohibition to who can travel, so if somebody is immunocompromised they can still travel once they get a negative PCR test,” he stated.

In instances where persons are desirous of leaving the country, he lamented that their destination might need an antigen test or PCR test and once that person has fulfilled those obligations they can travel.

According to the Health Minster, since the reopening of the country’s two major airports, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, to date there have been a record of 50 imported cases detected.

He said that the relevant health officials were able to put in place the mandatory measures to get the persons isolated and to take the necessary actions to prevent the further spread of the virus.