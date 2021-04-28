Driver abandons car and flees after hitting down teen

Latest update April 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police are looking for a driver who on Sunday abandoned his car and fled after hitting down a pedal cyclist, 14, along the La Parfaite Harmonie Public Road, West Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to a police report, the wanted driver is Joshua Manbodh of St. Stephen’s Street, Charlestown, Georgetown. Manbodh reportedly struck down the teen sometime around 18:50 hrs.
Investigators were told he was driving his car south at the time of impact. Instead of stopping to assist, he drove away and parked the car some distance away in the back yard of a house in the area. He then abandoned the vehicle and fled from the location.
The injured teen had to be picked up by public-spirited citizens who rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. He received treatment but was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted as a patient of the Accident Unit.
Police reported that the lad suffered a fractured left arm, head injuries, laceration to his right side shoulder and bruises about his body. The abandoned car has been taken to a police station as the hunt continues for the driver.
