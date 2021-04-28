Amanza Walton-Desir is the embodiment of the curse she says Indians have

Kaieteur News – In my analysis yesterday, I looked at the most convoluted, contorted, deceptive, dangerous diatribes of a PNC politician since the PNC was born in the 1950s. I give absolutely no recognition to any positive quality in the long reign of Hamilton Green. I don’t believe there is. But I doubt Green would have spoken the ethnically condescending words of Amanza Walton-Desir (AWD).

In brevity, AWD argued that Indians do not want to think for themselves preferring to let the PPP think for them thus they are a mentally lazy bunch of people. She went on to add that African Guyanese are the opposite. In fact, she used the words, “in contrast” when she referred to this opposite mentality.

Here now is the appalling disgust in AWD’s delivery. This is a Black woman who is a parliamentarian of a Black party lecturing Indians on psychological correctness that she possesses. If Indians cannot think for themselves and therefore cling irrationally to an Indian party to lead them, then what makes AWD think she is different? She belongs to a party that is African dominated that since the 1950s has been deceiving African Guyanese. Why such a party of her choice?

Why should Indians distance themselves from an Indian based party, but AWD as a Black woman did not choose another party but the one that belongs to her race? When the situation is looked at from a different angle, AWD’s reasoning appears idiotic and asinine. A Portuguese, Chinese or mixed race Guyanese has a valid argument when he or she chastises Africans and Indians for their embrace of ethnic parties.

The validity of their argument is salient because they are arguing against ethnic identity for which there is no evidence that they practice what they denounce because they do not belong to a Portuguese or Chinese party. But when an Indian or African takes the position that AWD adumbrates, then, sickening hypocrisy is the answer. AWD could only avoid the accusation of being foolish if she was showing the world that as a Black woman she does not use the ethnic criterion for seeking membership in a political party.

Let’s point out to AWD what one of her top leaders said about racial discrimination by AWD’s party, the PNC. I am quoting what Raphael Trotman told the nation in a letter in the Stabroek News on December 12, 2020, “We are a people comprising several nations living in Guyana. Those of us know that at any given time one or two of those nations will not like another, accept another or give the other the legitimacy it needs. The PNC discovered this from 1966 to 1992 and 2015 to 2020. The PPP discovered this from 1992 to 2015.” For more of my analysis of Trotman’s theory see my column of Monday, December 14, 2020, “The sickening admission/confession of Raphael Trotman.”

Let us use Trotman’s perspective of Guyanese politics to ask AWD some questions. First, does she agree that the very party she embraces when in power alienated half the population rather than reaching out to them? Secondly, why then choose this party after March 2020 and not one of the multi-racial entities like ANUG, Citizen Initiative, The New Movement, among others?

Fourthly, it is not an Indian politician that has said that from 1966 to 1992 and 2015-2020, the PNC failed to embrace Indians, but a former leader in the PNC’s hierarchy and one that still maintains strategic contacts with the PNC and who over the past 20 years has had an enduring friendship with AWD’s political boss, David Granger.

We come now to the fifth question that will tell us if Africans are like Indians who, according to AWD, have left it to their political party, the PPP, to think for them. In Guyana, which major African organisation, major trade union with predominantly African membership, prominent African scholar, has rejected the PNC’s claim that the 2020 election was rigged by the PPP? Which one of them has debunked the abysmal idiocy put forward by the PNC of thousands of foreign based and dead Guyanese voted?

Is this a case of African Guyanese allowing the PNC to think for them? Eusi Kwayana fits that bill. He says about the March 2020 election, “I would on no account in a conflicted situation dismiss the complaints of the losers against the winners.” Even Kwayana has allowed the PNC to think for him. Finally, the real mentally lazy person in Guyana who allows her racist party to think for her is AWD. Why then would she have joined such a party?

