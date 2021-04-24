GCB unveils Dave’s West Indian Imports & Exports Educational Trust Fund

30 young players to benefit

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) yesterday launched the Dave West Indian Imports & Exports Educational Trust Fund in the GCB Boardroom, Regent Street. Initially, some fifteen (15) young players from across Guyana were to benefit, but Mr. Dave Narine, Proprietor of Dave’s West Indian Imports and Exports, at yesterday’s launch, doubled that number to thirty (30); an impulsive decision which he deemed to be necessary.

This initiative will see a total of ten (10) Under-17 cricketers from each county being afforded the opportunity to benefit from $20,000 worth of school supplies to boost their academic pursuits.

Narine in his address spoke of his observation over the years, specifically the difference with the quality of life afforded by those cricketers with an education, post their cricket career. He stressed that many with just talent usually fell by the wayside after their cricket careers were over, as the lack of education didn’t yield many other opportunities.

The Dave Narine Educational Trust Fund is meant to bridge that gap, prompting academic development. It is his dream to see Guyana well-represented in the West Indies team. His intention is to help motivate and aid young players by giving them the best chance to succeed.

Aligning with Narine’s vision to enhance the academics of players, Mr. Hilbert Foster, Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board, stressed the importance of education for personal development, especially for players who are expected to understand and abide by playing conditions of the game.

Foster extended gratitude to Narine for sponsoring this significant undertaking by the GCB and for renewing sponsorship for the Under-15 competition.

Especially humbled by Narine’s contribution was GCB President, Bissoondyal Singh who noted the name, ‘Dave Narine’ is synonymous with the sport of cricket owing to his continual contribution towards youth cricket.

Singh stated that this initiative is a key indicator of their developmental plans to strengthen the game and transform its players, using a holistic approach whilst expressing gratitude to Narine for his commitment and sponsorship.