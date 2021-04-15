Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Pensioner collapses, dies at NIS office

Apr 15, 2021 News

The NIS Camp and Bent Streets, Georgetown office where a pensioner, Harold Shaffie, collapsed and died yesterday.

Kaieteur News – An elderly man collapsed and died yesterday while conducting business at the National Insurance Scheme’s (NIS) office located at Camp and Bent Streets, Georgetown.
NIS in a release confirmed this development stating that the man has been identified as Mr. Harold Shaffie. In the release it was noted that Shaffie had arrived at the NIS office around 08:00 hrs. to deal with matters relating to his contributions.
Some 10 minutes later, while he was waiting to be attended to by a staffer, Shaffie collapsed and was unresponsive. NIS stated that paramedics were summoned immediately but efforts to resuscitate him proved futile.
His remains were subsequently removed and transported to a mortuary. NIS has since expressed its condolences to Shaffie’s friends and family members.

