US Military Reps to visit for Tradewinds planning conference

Apr 13, 2021

Kaieteur News – Military representatives from the United States and 23 partner nations are participating this week in the Final Planning Conference for the Tradewinds exercise, a US Southern Command-sponsored, multinational, Caribbean security exercise.
This is according to a release issued yesterday by the US Embassy in Georgetown.
Tradewinds 2021, it noted, will occur in June and will be held at several Guyana locations. “All training locations provide opportunities to conduct joint, combined, and interagency partner nation capacity building focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations, as well as in humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations,” the released added.
This year’s exercise will include participation by officials and senior leadership of CARICOM and its functional sub agencies, many of whom, the release noted, are participating in this week’s planning conference.
The strong relationships forged during Tradewinds, through the exchange of knowledge and expertise, are key to maintaining regional security and prosperity throughout the Caribbean, it was further noted.

