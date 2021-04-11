Suriname now mandating 7 days quarantine for travellers

Kaieteur News – The Government of Suriname has updated its COVID-19 protocols with a string of new measures, one of which is a mandated seven days quarantine for all incoming passengers. This means that Guyanese travellers who will be utilising the Moleson Creek Ferry Service will be required to quarantine for seven days upon arrival in the country.

A Press Release from Guyana’s Ministry of Health noted that the new requirement took effect yesterday. The Guyana-Suriname ferry service resumed on February 21, after being closed since March last year when Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case and shut down all ports of entry.

The release noted that no traveller is excluded from quarantine, whether they have tested negative for COVID-19, recovered from COVID-19 or had a COVID-19 vaccine administered. “As of April 10, 2021, ALL persons travelling to Suriname will be required to quarantine for seven (7) days at a government approved quarantine hotel or guesthouse,” it noted.

A list of government-approved hotels and guest houses can be seen at https://www.shata.sr/media/25793/shata-18-februari-2021-quarantaine-accommodaties-v7.pdf

The negative PCR required from travellers must be taken within 72 hours of their scheduled time of departure to Suriname. The country has also instituted a strict curfew, which started yesterday and will last until Friday, April 23.