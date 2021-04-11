City Constabulary to enforce $5,000 fine for not wearing masks

Kaieteur News – The City Constabulary Department of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be beefing up efforts to ensure that citizens comply with the COVID-19 guideline to wear masks while out in public.

Earlier this week, the constabulary met and announced that they will be reinforcing the $5,000 fine on any person found around the city violating the mask wearing rule. The constabulary is expected to join forces with the Guyana Police Force to conduct walkabouts in key areas of the city including Regent Street, Robb Street and North Road.

So far, the constabulary has been reminding businesses to ensure that they enforce the mask wearing and sanitisation rules at their individual establishments. The constabulary team has been part of the COVID-19 Taskforce efforts to enforce the Health Ministry’s guidelines, even as a significant jump in cases of the deadly coronavirus disease is being recorded.

Last year, the constabulary assisted with efforts to distribute masks to the public, reminding them of the importance to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The unit also fined and placed before the court, 51 persons for not wearing face masks and violating the COVID-19 curfew.

Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, has urged for stricter penalties to be imposed on persons who break the guidelines put in place by the National COVID-19 Task Force. “We have to work together to beat COVID-19. Failing to comply with this directive will result in persons being charged a penalty fee of $5,000,” Narine said.

The Mayor recently pointed to the rise in cases, noting that while many dropped their guard, COVID is not over yet. As such, he supported the move to beef up the surveillance and enforcement of COVID -19 defaulters. He noted that the constables will be among the ranks that would be monitoring public transportations to ensure that passengers, especially in minibuses, are wearing their masks.