City Constabulary to enforce $5,000 fine for not wearing masks

Latest update April 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The City Constabulary Department of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be beefing up efforts to ensure that citizens comply with the COVID-19 guideline to wear masks while out in public.
Earlier this week, the constabulary met and announced that they will be reinforcing the $5,000 fine on any person found around the city violating the mask wearing rule. The constabulary is expected to join forces with the Guyana Police Force to conduct walkabouts in key areas of the city including Regent Street, Robb Street and North Road.
So far, the constabulary has been reminding businesses to ensure that they enforce the mask wearing and sanitisation rules at their individual establishments. The constabulary team has been part of the COVID-19 Taskforce efforts to enforce the Health Ministry’s guidelines, even as a significant jump in cases of the deadly coronavirus disease is being recorded.
Last year, the constabulary assisted with efforts to distribute masks to the public, reminding them of the importance to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The unit also fined and placed before the court, 51 persons for not wearing face masks and violating the COVID-19 curfew.
Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, has urged for stricter penalties to be imposed on persons who break the guidelines put in place by the National COVID-19 Task Force. “We have to work together to beat COVID-19. Failing to comply with this directive will result in persons being charged a penalty fee of $5,000,” Narine said.
The Mayor recently pointed to the rise in cases, noting that while many dropped their guard, COVID is not over yet. As such, he supported the move to beef up the surveillance and enforcement of COVID -19 defaulters. He noted that the constables will be among the ranks that would be monitoring public transportations to ensure that passengers, especially in minibuses, are wearing their masks.
Apr 11, 2021Kaieteur News – Wecare Community Services and Promotions in association with the Zeeburg Sports club have teamed up to host the inaugural Shiv Gajraj Computers and S & K Construction West...
Apr 11, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – As I was about to drive off, Mrs. Dawn Holder-Cush (DHC) said to me, “Freddie, you are the most forgiving... more
Kaieteur News – A good example of how to structure a Budget was provided earlier this year by the Chancellor of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]