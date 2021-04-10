PSC collaborates with CDC to supply emergency needs for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

La Soufriere volcano crisis…

Kaieteur News – With the La Soufriere volcano crisis that is currently affecting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, both the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) are working together to procure emergency supplies that are to be shipped to the island.

On Thursday, President, Irfaan Ali, stated that he spoke with Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, and had assured him of the country’s full support in dealing with the looming volcano crisis.

Taking this into consideration, the PSC in a press release stated it “Is collaborating with the Civil Defence Commission in mobilising support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Both agencies indicated that they are currently working to supply as many items on the immediate emergency list.

The following table shows the emergency supplies needed, but are subject to be change as the needs change.