Man arrested for robbing men dining at restaurant identified as suspect in another robbery

Kaieteur News – The 22-year-old man of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, who was arrested on Monday in relation to the million-dollar robbery carried out on two men, dining at a restaurant last Saturday, was positively identified yesterday by the victims in that matter and was also identified as a suspect in another robbery.

According to reports, the suspect, Christopher Cornette, a clothes vendor, in the company of another, walked into a restaurant at Lot 15 Klein Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, and reportedly robbed Navindra Kooblall, 34, a boat captain, of La Grange Old Road, West Bank Demerara, and Leon Dyal, 33, a sales representative, of Aron Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, of millions in cash and items.

Cornette was arrested on Monday, and last evening the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement revealed that he was positively identified by Kooblall and Dyal during an identification parade.

Kaieteur News had reported that last Saturday, between 20:15 hrs. and 20:30 hrs., Kooblall and Dyal were dining at Hong Xiang, a Chinese restaurant, when Cornette and his accomplice, both armed with handguns, walked into the restaurant and approached their table.

CCTV footage shows one of the bandits holding the men at gunpoint, while the other pulled the gold chains off Kooblall’s neck. Both men stayed still with their hands in the air while the bandits continued relieving them of their valuables.

According to a police report, Kooblall was reportedly robbed of six gold chains valued $2,145,000, two gold rings valued $220,000, one gold band valued $400,000, one iPhone pro 11 max cell phone valued $320,000, one Samsung A17 cell phone valued $150,000 and $300,000 cash. The total worth of the items was $3,320,460. As for Dyal, he was robbed of one Samsung A50 cell phone, valued $60,000 and $195,000 in cash.

Based on the CCTV footage, after relieving Kooblall and Dyal of the items, the bandits then instructed them to walk to the back of the restaurant. The bandits then exited the restaurant and made good their escape in a white 212 motorcar.

Additionally, while on the identification parade yesterday, Cornette was also positively identified by Jadeshwar Doolchand, as the person who robbed him on March 30, 2021, at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.

The police reported that Police Commander for Regional Division Three, Errol Watts, said Cornette was positively identified by all three victims as the person who robbed them.