JOB OPPORTUNITY

Kaieteur News – Are you a vibrant individual with a keen eye for news stories?
Well, a career in journalism awaits you at the nation’s leading newspaper.
If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, send your application (complete with CV) to
Kaieteur News, 24 Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.
You can also email your application to [email protected]
(Please be advised that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.)
