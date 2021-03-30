Latest update March 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Mar 30, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Are you a vibrant individual with a keen eye for news stories?
Well, a career in journalism awaits you at the nation’s leading newspaper.
If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, send your application (complete with CV) to
Kaieteur News, 24 Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.
You can also email your application to [email protected]
(Please be advised that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.)

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Regional Boards express views after Non-attendance to CWI AGM

Regional Boards express views after Non-attendance to CWI AGM

Mar 30, 2021

Kaieteur News – Several Regional Cricket Boards have issued statements following the postponement of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Annual General Meeting (AGM) due to the non-attendance of the...
Read More
Ramnauth, Bharat spur B’ce U-15 President’s X1 to 3-wkt win

Ramnauth, Bharat spur B’ce U-15 President’s...

Mar 30, 2021

H. Nauth & Sons Set to Conquer Golf with Easter Weekend Tournament

H. Nauth & Sons Set to Conquer Golf with...

Mar 30, 2021

Dawn of a new era for Guyana’s Cricket Singh is GCB President in 1st democratic elections in a decade

Dawn of a new era for Guyana’s Cricket Singh is...

Mar 30, 2021

A patient and organised approach can be expected from Guyana today – SMNT Head Coach Márcio Máximo

A patient and organised approach can be expected...

Mar 30, 2021

Guyana needs a big win tomorrow night – Coach Dover

Guyana needs a big win tomorrow night – Coach...

Mar 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Is it feasible?

    Kaieteur News – Up to now, this column has not commented on the statement attributed to Vice President, Dr. Bharrat... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]