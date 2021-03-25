Latest update March 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man confesses to killing lover’s husband after being caught in bed

Mar 25, 2021 News

Confessed killer: Sterfon Barlow.

Kaieteur News – A man, Sterfon Barlow, has pleaded guilty to killing his lover’s reputed husband in 2016 after the man caught them in bed together.
Barlow and his lover, Alexis Turpin, were both charged with murder. Last month, they faced a trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds. However the jury was unable to arrive at a verdict and Justice Reynolds had ordered a re-trial of the case.
However, yesterday Barlow appeared again before Justice Reynolds and opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.
He admitted that on July 2, 2016, at Lodge, Georgetown, he unlawfully killed Sherwin Johnson. Justice Reynolds ordered that a probation report for Barlow be done and scheduled his sentencing for April 14, 2021. In the meantime, his co-accused, Turpin, remains on remand awaiting a re-trial.
According to the particulars of the case, Johnson and Turpin shared a relationship at Lodge, Georgetown. It was reported that Johnson arrived home on the day in question and found Turpin in bed with Barlow. A heated argument ensued between the parties which escalated into a fight, during which the two accused dealt Johnson several stabs about his body with a metal object, allegedly a crow bar.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

West Indies Player Kevin Sinclair fulfills promise to Berbice Cricket Board Hands over sponsorship for U17 cricket competition

West Indies Player Kevin Sinclair fulfills promise to Berbice Cricket...

Mar 25, 2021

West Indies player Kevin Sinclair who recently made his debut with the West Indies Cricket team in the ongoing series verses Sri Lanka has fulfilled his promise to assist The Berbice Cricket Board...
Read More
USA Tri State U-15s arrive for Guyana tour today Will play 11 games from March 26 to April 10

USA Tri State U-15s arrive for Guyana tour today...

Mar 25, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Guyana take on T&T today

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Guyana take on...

Mar 25, 2021

Devin Permaul representing Archery Guyana at Pan American Championships

Devin Permaul representing Archery Guyana at Pan...

Mar 25, 2021

Former Nat. U-20 Captain Jobe Caesar relishing maiden opportunity to represent SMNT

Former Nat. U-20 Captain Jobe Caesar relishing...

Mar 25, 2021

CWI and ECB announce expanded England Men’s Tour of the West Indies in 2022

CWI and ECB announce expanded England Men’s...

Mar 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Start with the markets

    Kaieteur News – At around 16:40hrs (4:40 pm) yesterday, two traffic ranks, this time arriving on a motorcycle, were... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]