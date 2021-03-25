Man confesses to killing lover’s husband after being caught in bed

Kaieteur News – A man, Sterfon Barlow, has pleaded guilty to killing his lover’s reputed husband in 2016 after the man caught them in bed together.

Barlow and his lover, Alexis Turpin, were both charged with murder. Last month, they faced a trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds. However the jury was unable to arrive at a verdict and Justice Reynolds had ordered a re-trial of the case.

However, yesterday Barlow appeared again before Justice Reynolds and opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

He admitted that on July 2, 2016, at Lodge, Georgetown, he unlawfully killed Sherwin Johnson. Justice Reynolds ordered that a probation report for Barlow be done and scheduled his sentencing for April 14, 2021. In the meantime, his co-accused, Turpin, remains on remand awaiting a re-trial.

According to the particulars of the case, Johnson and Turpin shared a relationship at Lodge, Georgetown. It was reported that Johnson arrived home on the day in question and found Turpin in bed with Barlow. A heated argument ensued between the parties which escalated into a fight, during which the two accused dealt Johnson several stabs about his body with a metal object, allegedly a crow bar.