Tender Board opens bids for 10 Projects

Latest update March 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday last, had opened bids for 10 government ministries at its Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets. Notable projects included the approval of supply and delivery of male and female condoms for the Ministry of Health; and the supply and delivery of service connection and meter installation for the Guyana Water Incorporated.
Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI): Supply and delivery of service connection and meter installation
Supply and delivery of water meters and boxes in two lots
Guyana Livestock Development Authority: Supply and delivery of one pickup for Disease Surveillance for the Guyana Livestock Development Authority
Supply and delivery of rugged tablets with SIM and GPS capabilities to the Guyana Livestock Development Authority
Guyana National Bureau of Standards: Procurement of new vehicle with Hiab
Procurement of new systems hardware
Ministry of Health: Approval of supply and delivery of male and female condoms
Supply and delivery of emergency refrigerator
Supply and delivery of stationery
Supply and delivery of janitorial supplies
Supply and delivery of dietary supplies
