K/News’ security guards remanded for allegedly killing homeless man

Kaieteur News – Two of Kaieteur News’ security guards, were yesterday, remanded to prison, when they appeared in court for allegedly killing a homeless man.

The defendants, Yan Licorish, 49, and Tony Waldron, 39, who are being represented by attorney-at-law, Latchmie Rahamat, made their first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

They were not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that between March 15, 2021 and March 16, 2021 at the Kaieteur News’ Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown office, they murdered 58-year-old, Mohabir Singh, popularly known as ‘Emile.’

Licorish and Waldron were remanded to prison, and are expected to make their next court appearance on April 19, 2021.

This publication had reported that on Tuesday last, at around 08:30 hrs., Singh’s lifeless body was found by an employee under a shed at the Kaieteur News’ premises. The employee had gone to remove a truck, when he saw Singh’s body lying in its tray.

As a result of the discovery, the matter was reported and the police arrested the two security guards. Both men were subsequently charged with murder.

Last Friday, a post-mortem was conducted on Singh’s body by Dr. Nehaul Singh, who gave the cause of death as brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.

This publication had reported that Singh had been homeless for some 25 years, due to his drug addiction. His son, Mohinder Singh, told this newspaper that his father was a wealthy gold smith, who owned his own business at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

However, because of a drug addiction, which he developed in his 30s, Singh ended up losing everything and eventually became homeless. He was placed in rehab twice, and came out a “brand-new man,” but soon returned to his old habits, Mohinder said.

The son also revealed that his father had even spent some time in jail, where he wrote the CXC exams and achieved distinctions.