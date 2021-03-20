Teen remanded for murder of 10-year-old boy

Kaieteur News – The teen, who investigators said was their prime suspect, for the murder of 10-year-old, Anthony Cort, was yesterday remanded to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre.

The 16-year-old defendant made his first court appearance at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Alisha George, where he was charged with murder.

The young man was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on March 11, he, in the company of others, shot and killed Anthony at Packet Corner, C Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Magistrate George remanded the teen to the Holding Centre and the matter was adjourned to May 12, 2021.

It was reported that the young boy was shot and killed by bandits on March 11, during a home invasion at Packet Corner, C Field, Sophia.

The lad, who was an aspiring doctor, lost his life sometime around 13:00 hrs., while he and his mother were at their neighbour’s home located just two lots away from their residence. According to police reports, two masked men armed with a gun had invaded the neighbour’s home the said time.

It was reported that Anthony’s mother, the neighbour, and another woman were chatting in the bottom flat of the house, while the young boy was upstairs with the neighbour’s son. Speaking with Kaieteur News, the neighbour who recalled the ordeal, said that the invasion took them by surprise and that she did not see where the gunmen came from.

Reports are that the three women were held at gunpoint and stripped of their gold jewellery, including bands, rings, chains and their cell phones. After robbing them of their valuables, the women were forced to go upstairs where Anthony was. He reportedly peeped out of a bedroom and one of the gunmen shot him to the chest. The 10-year-old subsequently fell to the ground and the bandits aborted the robbery. They made good their escape by jumping a fence.