Intl. Aviation organization gives 6 new recommendations for COVID-19 response and recovery

Kaieteur News – The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s Council’s Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) has given six new recommendations for the global aviation sector’s response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Guyana is one of the 163 member countries of the Montreal, Canada-based organization and the recommendations, if implemented will be done through the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority.

Recommendations

– The ICAO has recommended that member states implement measures for the safe transport of dangerous goods by air without delay to facilitate the transport of COVID-19 vaccines as the world is now seeing global distribution. “…And to permit certain dangerous goods to be carried on board aircraft to provide for a safe, sanitary operating environment for passengers and crew.”

– It outlines that it is encouraging member states to consider the temporary lifting of restrictions to air cargo operations, including but not limited to granting extra-bilateral rights, in particular for all-cargo services, to foreign airlines in a bid to facilitate the transportation of essential goods, supplies and COVID-19 vaccines.

– It has stated that member states should also implement “testing certificates based on the protocol, minimum dataset and implementation approaches outlined in the ICAO Manual on Testing and Cross-Border Risk Management Measures” to facilitate air travel. It is encouraging states to request evidence of testing that is secure, verifiable and convenient and ensure they are compliant with data protection legislation. The ICAO stated that it may also apply to vaccination certificates.

– The ICAO also recommends that member states should facilitate aircrew access to COVID-19 vaccination as quickly as possible within the World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) Stage III recommendations.

-It also stated that vaccination should not be a condition for international travel “at such time as evidence shows that vaccinated persons would not transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus or would present a reduced risk of transmitting the virus.” Additionally, member states may exempt vaccinated persons from testing and quarantine measures, under a State’s accepted risk threshold, national framework, the COVID-19 situation and the multilayered risk mitigation framework.

– It suggests that member states should ensure that the ICAO’s CART guidance is taken into consideration by the wider State administration in the decision-making processes on national recovery planning.

Revised Recommendations

The ICAO has revised two of its recommendations that are as follows:

– Member States should plan to implement necessary measures to dissolve risks associated with prolonged regulatory alleviations and to avoid extending those alleviations beyond March 31 this year. Additionally, states are encouraged to facilitate cross-border access to medical and training facilities which includes flight simulation training devices used for flight crew both national and foreign, and Air Traffic Controllers to maintain their certifications, and proficiency.

– The other revised recommendation says that states considering the formation of a Public Health Corridor should actively share information to implement them in a harmonized manner and to facilitate the implementation, the ICAO Implementation Package on establishing that corridor should is available to the member states for usage.