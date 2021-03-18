Latest update March 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

42-year-old is latest COVID-19 fatality

Mar 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported the death of a 42-year-old male from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) as Guyana’s 210th COVID-19 fatality. In its press release, the Ministry stated that the man died while receiving treatment. His death, however, was not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard update.
The MOH also reported 84 new infections increasing the number of cases to 9,322.
According to the details of the dashboard, seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 12 are in institutional quarantine, 41 are in institutional isolation and 684 are in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,381 persons have recovered to date with 22 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

