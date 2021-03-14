WeCare and Zeeburg Sports Club to hold West Demerara 10\10 Softball Cricket Cup

Latest update March 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 14, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – WeCare Community Services and Promotions will be teaming up with the Zeeburg Sports Club of West Coast Demarara to hold the first “West Demerara 10\10 Softball Cricket Cup”.
The competition is slated to be played on 10th and 11th April starting from 09:00hrs at the Zeeburg Sports Ground, WCD. According to the organisers over $150,000 will be up for grabs in cash and trophies.
The competition will be played under STRICT COVID GUIDELINES and teams interested are ask to contact the coordinators on 698-6406, 647-7507, 604-7889 or email [email protected] or [email protected]
A limited number of teams will be accepted and it will be done on a first come basis. All teams that are registered and accepted to participate MUST follow the Rules and COVID GUIDELINES at all times.
Closing date for registration of teams is 8th April 2021.
