Bilingual pirates cart off food, fuel, fish from fishermen

Kaieteur News – Armed pirates speaking both Spanish and English on Wednesday attacked a fishing boat in the vicinity of Kamwatta, Waini River, Region One and carted off food, fuel and a $100,000 worth of fish.

On board the fishing boat were Kumar Narine, 26, of the Essequibo Coast, Joel D’Aguair, 24, of Barima River, North West district and two juveniles.

According to police reports, the fishermen were attacked and robbed in the late evening hours. The victims told cops that men who armed with firearms also took away their cellphones before escaping.

Following the attack, the fishermen had sufficient fuel left to navigate their way to the Morawhanna Police Station where they lodged an official report yesterday.