Roommate of man found dead in septic tank arrested for murder

Latest update February 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-Police yesterday arrested a man who they believed might have murdered his roommate, Collin Anthony, and dumped his body in a septic tank.
Antony’s decomposing body was found in the morning hours of Saturday wrapped in a sheet and lying face-down in the septic tank of his wooden home located at Belle West, Canal Nu
mber Two, West Bank Demerara.
Cops were told by Anthony’s friends that he had not been seen or heard from since he celebrated his birthday with them on Tuesday evening. Hours later, police began a manhunt for his roommate, Fazal Mohamed Ibrahim, 28 of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Ibrahim, detectives were told, was staying together with Anthony and had not been seen around since Anthony had disappeared.
They had also learnt that Ibrahim was last seen riding Anthony’s motorcycle sometime on Wednesday. These bits of information among other pieces of evidence gathered by the detectives convinced that he was their prime suspect.
A wanted bulletin was subsequently issued for Ibranhim, yesterday by the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Not long after, police managed to apprehend him in Grove, EBD. According to police, h
e was at the time, a passenger in a minibus.
He is currently in police custody being grilled by detectives about the murder of his friend and roommate, Anthony. Investigators believe that Anthony was killed sometime between Tuesday and Saturday.
Friends had been searching for him since Wednesday after calls to his phone were unanswered.
On Saturday, Anthony’s neighbours were alerted to a foul stench emanating from his yard. They followed their noses and soon stumbled upon his decomposing corpse in his septic tank.
Crime scene experts who visited the scene subsequently observed what appeared to be an inflicted wound behind Anthony’s head.
Anthony, Kaieteur News learnt, had only recently moved into the Belle West community.
