Govt. wants 90% of onshore/offshore engineering, 100% of subsea systems, to come from Guyanese

Understanding the draft local content policy (Pt 4)…
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C Administration is proposing that within 10 years, 90 to 95 percent of the detailed engineering needed for onshore and offshore facilities must come from Guyanese.
It is also proposing in the draft Local Content Policy that within the same timeframe, 100 percent of the subsea systems, pipeline systems, risers, and utilities module or packages must come from Guyanese.
The charts below provide more details on what the government is proposing as it relates to the supply of goods and services from locals to the oil sector.
