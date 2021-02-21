Latest update February 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. wants 90% of onshore/offshore engineering, 100% of subsea systems, to come from Guyanese

Feb 21, 2021 News

Understanding the draft local content policy (Pt 4)…

Kaieteur News – The PPP/C Administration is proposing that within 10 years, 90 to 95 percent of the detailed engineering needed for onshore and offshore facilities must come from Guyanese.
It is also proposing in the draft Local Content Policy that within the same timeframe, 100 percent of the subsea systems, pipeline systems, risers, and utilities module or packages must come from Guyanese.
The charts below provide more details on what the government is proposing as it relates to the supply of goods and services from locals to the oil sector.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

BCB/Lewison General Store 2020, U-15 Final Rampertab Ramnauth leads Port Mourant past Albion by 30 runs

BCB/Lewison General Store 2020, U-15 Final Rampertab Ramnauth leads...

Feb 21, 2021

By Franklin Wilson in Berbice Kaieteur News – A quality and responsible all-round performance with bat and ball by West Indies Under-15 player and Captain of the Port Mourant Cricket Club team,...
Read More
CG Insurance Super50 Cup Khan’s 5-32, Mohammed (82), Bravo (58) spurs Red force 6-wkt win

CG Insurance Super50 Cup Khan’s 5-32, Mohammed...

Feb 21, 2021

P and P Insurance, Crown Mining back GSCL Inc President’s Cup

P and P Insurance, Crown Mining back GSCL Inc...

Feb 21, 2021

ECB clarifies non-participation in female Inter-County tourney

ECB clarifies non-participation in female...

Feb 21, 2021

GFF president urges all stakeholders to make a stand against unauthorised football events

GFF president urges all stakeholders to make a...

Feb 21, 2021

GFF issues provisional suspensions after reports of unauthorised competition at Buxton

GFF issues provisional suspensions after reports...

Feb 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]