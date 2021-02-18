The Opposition Leader cannot remain silent!

Kaieteur News – Several months ago, newly-minted Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Joseph Harmon, indicated to this publication and, by extension, the nation that he would not be saying anything on the Oil Sector at that time because he was waiting on comprehensive and accurate information from overseas. Weeks later, the same Mr. Harmon said he was still waiting, as he wanted to get the right information and speak authoritatively.
Still later, the same Mr. Harmon said that apparently Kaieteur News knows more about Guyana’s oil than he and his coalition group do. And now, the very same Mr. Harmon is telling Guyanese that he will not be saying anything on this country’s oil. When it comes to the country’s most lucrative resource, the Opposition Leader is strongly not saying much.
To say that we are disappointed at the silence of the Leader of the Opposition is an understatement. As the representative of a substantial constituency, we would have expected Mr. Harmon to have been more strident in his comments on the oil blocks giveaway and on the failure of the government to claw back significant concessions during the Payara negotiations.
The Opposition is beholden to its supporters to adopt a position on these issues. It has a duty to let the nation know where it stands on the issue of Guyana’s oil wealth. It is obligated to hold the government accountable for its actions. The failure to speak on such a matter of public importance, unfortunately, may be perceived as a dereliction of its responsibilities.
The Opposition needs to be forthright with its supporters, the nation and with itself. Its silence is sending a deafening signal, which runs the risk of being perceived as sharing a common understanding with the PPP/C government and the oil companies!
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
The Opposition Leader cannot remain silent!
Feb 18, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
Kaieteur News – Several months ago, newly-minted Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Joseph Harmon, indicated to this publication and, by extension, the nation that he would not be saying anything on the Oil Sector at that time because he was waiting on comprehensive and accurate information from overseas. Weeks later, the same Mr. Harmon said he was still waiting, as he wanted to get the right information and speak authoritatively.
Still later, the same Mr. Harmon said that apparently Kaieteur News knows more about Guyana’s oil than he and his coalition group do. And now, the very same Mr. Harmon is telling Guyanese that he will not be saying anything on this country’s oil. When it comes to the country’s most lucrative resource, the Opposition Leader is strongly not saying much.
To say that we are disappointed at the silence of the Leader of the Opposition is an understatement. As the representative of a substantial constituency, we would have expected Mr. Harmon to have been more strident in his comments on the oil blocks giveaway and on the failure of the government to claw back significant concessions during the Payara negotiations.
The Opposition is beholden to its supporters to adopt a position on these issues. It has a duty to let the nation know where it stands on the issue of Guyana’s oil wealth. It is obligated to hold the government accountable for its actions. The failure to speak on such a matter of public importance, unfortunately, may be perceived as a dereliction of its responsibilities.
The Opposition needs to be forthright with its supporters, the nation and with itself. Its silence is sending a deafening signal, which runs the risk of being perceived as sharing a common understanding with the PPP/C government and the oil companies!
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles