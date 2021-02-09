Motorcyclist, pillion rider hospitalized after colliding with mini-bus

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist and his pillion rider are now hospitalized after they reportedly collided with the side of a mini-bus, which was picking up passengers.

The injured motorcyclist has been identified as Stephen Gordon, 27, of Lot 38 East La Penitence, Georgetown, and his pillion rider was Jamal Bourne, 31, of the same address.

According to a police report, the incident happened on Sunday last, at around 21:00 hrs., on the Annandale Public Road, East Coast Demerara. The bus was being driven by Chaitram Persaud, 24, of Lot 67 Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

The report stated that, Persaud was proceeding east along the northern lane in mini-bus BPP 4237, while Gordon and Bourne were also proceeding in the same direction at a fast rate on motorcycle CK 8532.

Persaud was in the process of picking up passengers, when Gordon reportedly collided with the right side rear of the mini-bus. As a result of the collision, Gordon and Bourne fell on to the road’s surface, causing them to receive injuries to their bodies.

Public-spirited persons picked up both men in an unconscious state and rushed them to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Both men were seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the mini-bus and it revealed no trace of alcohol. However, he was arrested and placed in custody, and an investigation into the accident is ongoing.