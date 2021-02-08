Nation still awaits special oil & gas press conference promised by Harmon

Kaieteur News – It has been approximately four months since Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon committed to hosting an oil and gas press conference to relay information on the suspicious awards of the Kaieteur and Canje Oil Blocks, among other pressing sector related issues.

In fact, Harmon’s silence continued even as ExxonMobil announced that flaring will recommence above pilot levels at the Liza Destiny Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel due to a gas compressor malfunction.

Kaieteur News on Saturday requested an update from the Opposition Leader through his press officer, Imran Khan, regarding a definitive date when the press conference would be held.

This paper was told that there was “no updates as yet.”

It was back on October 2, that Harmon told Kaieteur News reporters that he would host a press conference specifically dedicated to answer questions related to the sector. This was after weeks of articles being produced on the suspicious awards of the two assets signed away by the Donald Ramotar administration.

“We will have a specific press conference on oil and gas,” he had said, “and at that time, the question will be answered once it is posed.”

Then at another press conference on October 20, Harmon stated that he was relying on information from Kaieteur News to take action on the Kaieteur/ Canje Oil Blocks giveaway. He made other promises to hold the press conference but they all remain unfulfilled.