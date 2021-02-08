Latest update February 8th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nation still awaits special oil & gas press conference promised by Harmon

Feb 08, 2021 News

Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon

Kaieteur News – It has been approximately four months since Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon committed to hosting an oil and gas press conference to relay information on the suspicious awards of the Kaieteur and Canje Oil Blocks, among other pressing sector related issues.
In fact, Harmon’s silence continued even as ExxonMobil announced that flaring will recommence above pilot levels at the Liza Destiny Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel due to a gas compressor malfunction.
Kaieteur News on Saturday requested an update from the Opposition Leader through his press officer, Imran Khan, regarding a definitive date when the press conference would be held.
This paper was told that there was “no updates as yet.”
It was back on October 2, that Harmon told Kaieteur News reporters that he would host a press conference specifically dedicated to answer questions related to the sector. This was after weeks of articles being produced on the suspicious awards of the two assets signed away by the Donald Ramotar administration.
“We will have a specific press conference on oil and gas,” he had said, “and at that time, the question will be answered once it is posed.”
Then at another press conference on October 20, Harmon stated that he was relying on information from Kaieteur News to take action on the Kaieteur/ Canje Oil Blocks giveaway. He made other promises to hold the press conference but they all remain unfulfilled.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

President’s S/Ball Cup launched, tournament set from March 5 -7

President’s S/Ball Cup launched, tournament set from March 5 -7

Feb 08, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Organized by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. in collaboration with Guyana’s honorary Consul to Florida, the inaugural President’s Softball Cup was...
Read More
Panthera Solutions Inc pumps $300,000 into RHTYSC Cricket Development Programme – Ming’s Products Services donates cricket balls

Panthera Solutions Inc pumps $300,000 into RHTYSC...

Feb 08, 2021

MMD Hollow blocks and Pavers supports ECC Speaker’s Softball Cup

MMD Hollow blocks and Pavers supports ECC...

Feb 08, 2021

Everest Cricket Club launches inaugural Speaker’s Int’l Softball Cup

Everest Cricket Club launches inaugural...

Feb 07, 2021

GBA Referee/Judges Commission now comprised of 60% females

GBA Referee/Judges Commission now comprised of...

Feb 07, 2021

Regional Super50 starts today in Antigua Jaguars, Tridents clash tomorrow in D/N game

Regional Super50 starts today in Antigua Jaguars,...

Feb 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The stranger next door

    Kaieteur News- As late as the early 1970s, when night fell, dinner was consumed and the children had completed their homework,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]