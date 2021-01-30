St. Lucia Boxing Association invests in acquiring state of the art equipment

Kaieteur News – The St. Lucia Boxing Association recently invested $60,000 ECD in purchasing state of the art equipment for the refurbished boxing gym in Vigie Castries and wishes to express gratitude to the sponsors: Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, St Lucia Olympic Committee and the St Lucia National Lottery.

President of the St. Lucia Boxing Association David Christopher, a senior Caribbean boxing official, lead a fact finding search to obtain the best prices from the international makers of

Boxing equipment, and decided on a Chinese brand out of Beijing. David worked closely with the swimming association president Eddie Hazel, who owns a shipping company, to arrange the best shipping prices and the $60,000ECD includes shipping and custom charges.

Over the last week the new modern equipment was installed in the new facility and when the present pandemic conditions are reviewed the requisite brackets and storage facilities will be put in place.

Prior to the closure of the gym on Friday 15th January, the response of boxers both male and female turning up to the gym was most encouraging according to St. Lucia boxing president

David Christopher and the association plans to introduce a registration form to all boxers which will provide information on the boxers email and contact numbers and that of parents/guardians. When this exercise is completed and all the forms have been handed out and returned, Vice President Robert Joseph will proceed to create a data base so that each boxer will be presented with a photographed identification card.

Despite the pandemic the St. Lucia boxing association provided an online course for coaches and was able to qualify two former boxers Dalton George and Miguel Auguste, while three young boxers have been earmarked to attend the Pan American youth championship in

Colombia during the month of September 2021 that will include the Caribbean schoolboys champion 18 year old Gilchrist Medar.

St. Lucia also hopes to send two qualifiers to the Olympic box off in Argentina in March with welterweight Dudley O’Shaughnessy and heavy weight Ryan Charles, both based in England, to the postponed qualifier which was scheduled to be held in 2020.

All the necessary protocols have been put in place at the gym regarding hand sanitizers, temperature gun and regular cleaning. Only eight boxers will be allowed in any session with three sessions being held each day.