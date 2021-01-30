Nigerian wanted for fraud

Latest update January 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – A Nigerian man is wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for questioning in relation to falsely obtaining $13,000,000 between January 3, 2020, and November 6, 2020, from Bhagwaindai Azimulah.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chiama Victor Chukwunonso, 41, of Lot 3538 Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt and Lot 143 Campbellville Avenue, Georgetown, is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers; 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 911 or the nearest police station.
