Bogus CANU rank for court today

Latest update January 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The bogus Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) rank caught trying to arrest a man for narcotics will face charges today in court.
Police called him a CANU impersonator and identified him as a 37-year-old security guard of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The security guard is being accused of trying to arrest a citizen under false pretense.
According to a police report, he had tried to arrest a coconut vendor, Ryan Gonsalves, 26, on January 19, 2021.
Gonsalves told police that the man pulled up alongside him in a white Toyota Premio motorcar around 13:45 hrs. that afternoon, while he was in the vicinity of Robb and Alexander Streets.
Gonsalves claimed that the suspect claimed to be a CANU officer, grabbed him by his shirt and took out a handcuff. The coconut vendor had however managed to resist and escaped.
Kaieteur News had also reported that the man had tried to arrest another individual for narcotics as well.
That individual was identified in a Facebook post as Dameon. Dameon’s friend, Raj Persaud, had posted that the incident took place on Middle and Thomas Streets.
He detailed that the man pulled up beside Dameon in a white tinted Premio motorcar, and identified himself as a CANU officer.
Persaud added that the suspect told Dameon he was wanted for narcotics and instructed him to enter the car, insisting that he accompany him to the Brickdam Police Station.
Dameon reportedly refused to comply and asked the suspect to present an ID.
The suspect reportedly became annoyed and tried to force Dameon into the car but two police ranks on motorbikes pulled up at the same time.
The suspect then aborted his mission entered his car and drove off. Ranks however gave chase and cornered him. He was subsequently arrested and taken away.
Persaud also mentioned in his post that when they arrived at the police station there was another individual (presumably Gonsalves) making a report.
That individual positively identified him as someone who tried to rob him posing as a CANU officer.
Persons have also labeled the suspect as “a well-known thief.”
