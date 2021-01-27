Rutherford still wants to play Test cricket Staying in a bubble hardest thing I’ve experienced

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Batting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford was born in the East Coast Village of Enmore and attended the Annandale Secondary school where he only played cricket.

Rutherford, who played at the U-15 level in 2012 before playing each at the U-17 and U-19 levels before making his First-Class debut when Guyana played the Windwards at Providence in April 2017, made his List ‘A’ debut for Guyana against English County Kent in January 2018.

“I have loved cricket since I know myself, like six or seven years and the first club I played for was Enmore. Playing on the East Coast was my best days because you played against other Village teams who come with their supporters to create such a beautiful atmosphere.

I Joined Everest to play more cricket because East Coast wasn’t having enough cricket for me,” informed Rutherford who moved to DCC and then Police Sports Club.

In 48 T2Os the left-handed batsman has scored 625 runs with a highest score of 60, while his right-arm medium pace has earned him eight wickets with a best of 3-19.

In 20 List ‘A’ games Rutherford has scored 388 runs with two fifties, while in 17 First-Class matches he has made 486 runs with three half-centuries including a highest score of 93. He also captured 33 wickets with best of 6-32.

Now 22, Rutherford is a T20 specialist who has already played for Karachi Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sydney Sixers, Sylhet Thunder, Bengal Tigers, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Edmonton Royals in Global T20 leagues in addition to six T20 Internationals for West Indies.

Rutherford, who is not contracted by the Cricket Guyana INC Franchise, opted to make himself unavailable for next month’s Regional super50 in Antigua to participate in Bangladesh T20 and the Pakistan T10league which runs from 28 January to 6 February 2021.

But despite this, Rutherford said Guyana is his home and that he always wants to represent his Country and make his people proud.

“To be honest Test cricket in my heart, I love Test cricket so I don’t think that will ever change,” said Rutherford who last played First-Class cricket when Guyana opposed Trinidad at Providence March 7-9, 2019.

“The thing that attracts me to white ball cricket is that it has a World Cup and I always wanna play in that.

For me there is not much difference in T20 and First-Class cricket but in T20 it expose me to different conditions and different pitches which can help me later in my career,” added Rutherford.

Rutherford said they will be in an isolation period and playing in bubble where we only leave the hotel for cricket and when the game is finished the teams will head directly back.

“I thank God for the opportunity, and it’s always a special feeling when selected for a new franchise. I just want to take the opportunity to do the best I can, and enjoy it as well. In terms of my intentions, it is always to win and to perform well, so nothing will change going to Pakistan.

“For me, playing cricket during the pandemic and having to stay in a bubble is one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced. But I am happy that I am getting the opportunity to play some cricket, which means that despite being confined and whatever else comes with being in a bubble, I need to find ways to enjoy myself,” said Rutherford who came to prominence when he blasted a pugnacious unbeaten 134 to power West Indies ‘B’ to the Global T20 Canada Final back in July 2018.