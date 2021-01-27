Motorcycle patrol launched in Region Three

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF), District Three, has launched its motorcycle patrol at the Regional Divisional Headquarters, Leonora Police Station.

According to Regional Commander, Errol Watts, the initiative will help improve the police response to reports in areas that are not easily accessible to the police patrol vehicles. At the launch, Commander Watts charged the ranks to take care of the scarce resources and to ensure that they treat the motorcycles with utmost care and with the highest level of responsibility.