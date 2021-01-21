Boxing Day accident at LBI… Drunk driver gets three charges

Kaieteur News – A 47-year-old man, who struck down Akeem Fernandes, 25, with his motor car last Boxing Day while intoxicated, was yesterday slapped with three charges when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The defendant, Seandell Shannon, a salesman, of Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George to answer to the charges.

Shannon was charged with: (1) driving motor car PSS 3512 while being under the influence of alcohol; (2) driving an unlicensed motor vehicle, and (3) driving an uninsured motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to all three charges and was fined $52,500.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 21:51hrs. on December 26, 2020, at the Choke Rubis Gas Station, La Bonne Intention (LBI).

Reports are that the motor car, driven by Shannon, was travelling east at a fast rate along the southern lane on the northern carriageway of the LBI public road. The driver reportedly lost control of the car and veered off the left side of the road and collided with the right side of motor car PGG 7331 which was parked on the northern parapet of the road. The motor car then hit Fernandes who was sitting on the same parapet. As a result of the collision the car ended up toppling over.

Information received revealed that both vehicles were damaged and the man was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him. An eyewitness told a Kaieteur News reporter that the man on the parapet was seen eating his food, when the car came crashing into him.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and he was found to be over the legal limit. He was arrested and an investigation was launched.