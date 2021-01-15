Latest update January 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Boy, 13 shot in Aruka River ‘crossfire’

Jan 15, 2021

The gunshot wound Antwan john sustained to his shoulder

Kaieteur News – A 13-year-old boy was shot to his right shoulder, on Wednesday, during what police sources say was a crossfire between joint services ranks and suspected Venezuelan gang members in the Aruka River, North West District (NWD), Region One.
Currently receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital is Antwan John of Arukamai Village, Barima River.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Region One Police Commander, Khalid Mandall, said that around 01:30 hrs. the ranks had an exchange of gunfire with occupants of another boat during which a civilian was injured.
The Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Coast Guard based at Morwhanna and police ranks was at the time combing the river for suspected Sindicato gang members accused of robbing a Port Kaituma businessman hours earlier. It was reported that three armed Venezuelan bandits invaded the businessman premises at Water Front, Port Kaituma and held him and his wife at gunpoint.
The men robbed them of guns, ammunition and millions in cash before escaping via boat. Kaieteur News had reported that moments later joint service ranks who responded spotted a boat in the Aruka river and decided to approach. The occupants, however, opened fire on them. The ranks returned fire but the boat sped off in the direction of Imbetero, a border with Guyana and Venezuela.
The injured Antwan John told Kaieteur he was returning from a fishing trip with his two uncles that morning. He detailed that he heard gunshots being fired about 45 to 46 feet away from their boat – as his uncles sought cover, he said, all of a sudden his shoulder was numb. He then realized that he had been shot.
The teen claimed that they flashed a torchlight and noticed a Coast Guard boat.
“It appeared as if they were shooting at us but when we flashed the lights they stopped,” said John.
He added that the Coast Guard boat then came close and the ranks on board told them that they would send for help. Sometime later a Guyana Police Force boat came and picked them up.
John said that he was transported to the Mabaruma Hospital where he was treated. Yesterday he was airlifted to the city for the bullet to be extracted.

