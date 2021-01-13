Outrageous humans in the world found in Guyana in 2020

Kaieteur News – We start with one of the top leaders of the AFC that the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has allowed to damage its reputation, maybe permanently. What a dystopian, dysfunction formation that should be disbanded ASAP. To think this is a constitutional body with high authority that refuses even a half-bake enquiry into repugnancies that are dangerous.

In a virtual meeting of the AFC’s leadership, one of its bigwigs offered a solution to Guyana’s perennial ethnic curse – division into an Indian Guyana and African Guyana. In a column and two references in other articles on this page to this evil, I cited the name Dr. Vincent Adams who objected to this solution. To date, the ERC has remained unmoved.

So we have a sitting MP that is advocating partition and the ERC is uninterested. But the same ERC contacts ordinary folks when they mouth off their moments of inconsequentialities. In a forthcoming column, I will expose ERC commissioner, Barrington Braithwaite, for the racially inciting things he wrote in the Chronicle in 2020.

2- Joseph Harmon, former intelligence chief of the army during the time of the Walter Rodney presence. He subsequently became a lawyer and is now opposition leader. The satirical column in this newspaper, “Dem Boys Seh” refers to him as “Lil Joe” and “Joe Shanlin.” Mr. Harmon did three performances that were so sordid they certainly disqualify him to ever be a president of this country not that such an event will ever happen. First, he displayed a special power of divine perception.

He told the nation during the five months of his party trying to derail the election that the votes of the members of the security forces were not counted because unstamped ballots are cast aside. Harmon could not have known that and no person in the world could know this even if they have the 440,000 ballots in the March 20 election for them to take home to examine. The answer is that Harmon could not have detected the Xs of security personnel when the recount began because those ballots were the same for the civilian population and were mixed among the rest of ballots countrywide.

Secondly, Harmon justified the employment of an American firm in the name of the Guyana Government to sell to the American political establishment an APNU+AFC victory. The government of Guyana did not contest the 2020 election. Most shocking about this PR firm thing was the revelation by the leader of the PNC, and the then head of government, David Granger, that he, Granger, did not know of the hiring of the PR firm.

Finally, in September, as part of a wider scheme or conspiracy, Harmon travelled up to Region Five and incited PNC constituencies over the murder of two Black youths. Harmon and Granger turned a sociological crime into a political event and caused innocent Indian people to be beaten and robbed during which time Region Four and Region Six were cut off from Region Five.

3- Raphael Trotman. Did you see the latest Fareed Zakaria presentation on CNN? He touched on a subject that is as old as time. He put on screen the image of two Republican senators who claimed that the American election was rigged. Zakaria said to think that these two men are constitutional experts. In times of violent political contest, the most repellant rejectionists of rationality over emotions are educated people. In violent partisan wars, the educated mind is the most dangerous item on the ground.

In 2020, Trotman embarked on two self-destructive pathways for which we must ostracize him from society in general. First, he mocked the small CARICOM islands as being too small to understand the importance of hundreds of thousands of votes. This was during the time he and his PNC/AFC colleagues were claiming victory.

Secondly, this was the man who told the world that in Guyana, the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) has the sole constitutional authority to present the report of numbers for an election declaration, a report that no one has the constitutional or legal authority to overturn (see my column of Wednesday, July 15, 2020, “The crass ignorance of Raphael Trotman.” The world has now seen that Trotman was uttering the most dangerous demagoguery unfit for a man trained in law. The world has seen that Trotman was wrong. The CEO’s numbers were rejected because, unlike what Trotman told the world, the CEO has no such constitutional and legal power. In Guyana rejecting the CEO’s report, Trotman lost state power perhaps never to regain it again.

4- Khemraj Ramjattan – space has run out. I will continue this starting with this gentleman.

