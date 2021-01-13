Guyana appointed to Chair World Archery America’s Gender Equity Committee

Latest update January 13th, 2021 12:34 AM
Jan 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana continues to make strides in the international arena, this time through its’ Secretary General, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, who was appointed Chair of the World Archery Americas inaugural five-member Committee to deal with gender-equity matters in our continent.
The creation of this committee is an important step towards enhancing equal involvement of both genders in all archery-related areas. Its members will work in coordination with World Archery’s Homonymous Committee and Pan Am Sports’ Women in Sports Committee.
The Committee is comprised of Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (Chair), Barbara Hernandez (DOM), Natalia Londoño (COL) Maria Andrea Mejicanos (GUA) y Cesar Otarola (CHI).
