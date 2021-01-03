Clothes vendor shot dead during confrontation

Latest update January 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A clothes vendor was shot dead on Friday, during a confrontation with his killer at Longden and Commerce Streets, in the vicinity of the East Coast bus park.
Shot dead on New Year’s day is Paul Anthony ‘Blacka’ Smith of 31 Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust.
According to police, he was reportedly shot to his back by another clothes vendor around 18:30 hrs.
Investigators reported that the suspect shot Smith while he was heading back to his car with a cutlass in his hand.
Eyewitnesses recalled just before his shooting, they heard a commotion between him and the suspect. Some said that Smith had walked to where the man was and confronted him with the cutlass.
He reportedly stormed away towards his car. Persons nearby then heard an explosion. Smith staggered for a bit and collapsed on the front passenger seat of the car.
Public-spirited citizens ran to his assistance and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Smith was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police later arrested his alleged shooter whom they identified as a 29- year-old resident of East La Penitence.
Kaieteur News learnt that Smith and the suspect were at odds for some time over a grievance they had.
They were often seen confronting each other, however, things escalated that evening.
Shocked by his death, a number of his customers have made numerous posts on Facebook, expressing condolences to his family. They described him as a great friend, who plied his trade at the bus park for quite a number of years.
Jan 03, 2021By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Head Coach of the Guyana Football Federation (GGF Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) Márcio Máximo has expressed satisfaction and optimism that the game is...
Jan 03, 2021
Jan 03, 2021
Jan 01, 2021
Jan 01, 2021
Jan 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.”(Anatole France) All... more
Kaieteur News – With no parties permitted this Old Year’s Eve, I was forced to revert to what most Guyanese do as... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]