Clothes vendor shot dead during confrontation

Jan 03, 2021 News

Shot dead on New Year’s day: Paul Anthony Smith aka ‘Blacka’

Kaieteur News – A clothes vendor was shot dead on Friday, during a confrontation with his killer at Longden and Commerce Streets, in the vicinity of the East Coast bus park.
Shot dead on New Year’s day is Paul Anthony ‘Blacka’ Smith of 31 Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust.
According to police, he was reportedly shot to his back by another clothes vendor around 18:30 hrs.
Investigators reported that the suspect shot Smith while he was heading back to his car with a cutlass in his hand.
Eyewitnesses recalled just before his shooting, they heard a commotion between him and the suspect. Some said that Smith had walked to where the man was and confronted him with the cutlass.
He reportedly stormed away towards his car. Persons nearby then heard an explosion. Smith staggered for a bit and collapsed on the front passenger seat of the car.
Public-spirited citizens ran to his assistance and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Smith was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police later arrested his alleged shooter whom they identified as a 29- year-old resident of East La Penitence.
Kaieteur News learnt that Smith and the suspect were at odds for some time over a grievance they had.
They were often seen confronting each other, however, things escalated that evening.
Shocked by his death, a number of his customers have made numerous posts on Facebook, expressing condolences to his family. They described him as a great friend, who plied his trade at the bus park for quite a number of years.

 

