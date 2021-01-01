Parliamentary staff to be tested for second time after Speaker’s second COVID-19 diagnosis

Latest update January 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Following the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir’s second diagnosis with COVID-19, parliament staff will have to undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction COVID-19 tests once again.
This was disclosed to Kaieteur News yesterday by a parliamentary employee yesterday, who said that they were made aware of the Speaker’s COVID-19 status and it was advised that they get tests to confirm their status.
On September 8 last year, Speaker Nadir had tested positive for the virus and over 100 parliament employees had COVID-19 tests conducted. Out of those tests 14 of them came back positive which was confirmed by the Speaker, leading him to also to conduct parliamentary sittings virtually.
Meanwhile, Nadir and three other family members who tested positive with him are in isolation. Kaieteur News understands that Nadir’s diagnosis came after he started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms which included a headache, mild fever and the loss of taste. It was also stated that Nadir decided to stay away from Parliament as a precaution.
