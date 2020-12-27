Guyana Fully Prepared For Vaccination Phase of COVID-19 Pandemic

By Pat Dial

Kaieteur News – When the Coronavirus struck the world in early 2020, no one could have imagined that one’s own country and the world would have been immediately engulfed in a pandemic. People knew of the small pox pandemic, which killed off over half the Amerindian population of the Americas in the early years of the Spanish conquest and destroyed their civilization. There was of course the Black Death of Medieval Europe which killed off more than half the population with deep social, economic and political effects or the Spanish Flu of over a century ago which killed over 10 million persons.

The appearance of a pandemic in the 21st century was unthinkable.

The COVID-19 pandemic is being addressed in a different way than past pandemics. The members of the scientific community of the world were in communication with each other and exchanged information. Statistical data relating to the depredations were generated, lockdowns of the economies of the world were effectuated and there was a determination to scientifically defeat the pandemic. The loss of life, as compared with past pandemics, was moderate.

But after several months and no cures or vaccines had been discovered, people became pessimistic and the pandemic became more fearsome. In the third quarter of the year, however, information began to trickle out that effective vaccines were being developed and the world felt a spark of relief.

By November, three companies – Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazenica/Oxford declared that they were ready to release tens of millions of effective vaccines on the market.

The regulators could not accept the pharma companies’ word without doing their own research and evaluations. They have given temporary permission for these vaccines to be on the market. Russia, in the meantime, has been using their Sputnik vaccination nationwide.

There has been a rush to secure the vaccines and the richer and developed countries would have monopolized them to the detriment of the poorer countries.

A number of international bodies have come into the picture, prevented this scenario, and are trying to ensure that developing countries get timely supplies of the vaccines.

The unit, which is responsible for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana, is under the control of Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

Guyana is fortunate in having such dedicated, professional, well-informed and internationally trusted and respected leadership in this field. Dr. Anthony, with characteristic foresight, has been working to secure vaccines in a milieu, which is highly competitive.

Guyana has made submissions to COVAX and has signed the terms of agreement to confirm its inclusion in the COVAX facility. COVAX is a body consisting of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other important international organizations that are working to ensure that there is fair access and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

In the words of Dr. Anthony: “We have started working with COVAX and have submitted information about possible vaccine candidates and our preferences.”

With equal foresight, Guyana has also secured the help of the group consisting of WHO, UNICEF and GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance) and other partners to help Guyana begin the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Such help would include adaptable guidance, tools, training and advocacy material.

On the international scene, President Irfaan Ali has reinforced Guyana’s position when he addressed the 31st Special Session of the UN General Assembly.

In his speech, he enjoined, “The United Nations must continue to be in the forefront – as it has been over the last eight months – in piloting the international roll out of mass immunization for the developing countries.”

Guyana has been creatively moving forward: It has already appointed a National Vaccine Task Force under Dr. Anthony’s chairmanship. The Task Force consists of a number of specialists and persons from the public as well as the private health sector, the University of Guyana, the Joint Services and other key stakeholders.

The Task Force has already begun work on a draft plan of operations: They have already begun to develop a training manual for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

They have already started work on the cold chain and acquiring refrigerators where the vaccines would be stored. A number of health centres would be expanded to create adequate space.

They are working on the priority list as to who and when they receive the vaccine, the first group being the front line health workers and high-risk patients.

With its own preparations and efforts, Guyana would be able to utilize, to the optimum, the external assistance it receives.

