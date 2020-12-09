Teens charged with rape of Bartica girl, 7

Kaieteur News – Two teenage boys were yesterday charged for the rape of a seven-year-old Bartica girl, who was on Friday discovered sexually assaulted and unconscious, some distance away from her home.

Following advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the 15-year-old and the 18-year-old were charged.

The younger suspect and 18-year-old Nicolas Allen, of Two and Half Miles, Bartica, appeared in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, when the indictable charge was read to them. They were not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on December 4th, 2020, at Bartica, Region Seven, they engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

The 15-year-old boy was remanded to the Juvenile Detention Centre at Sophia, Greater Georgetown while Allen will be awaiting the court case in the regular prison system.

The matter was adjourned to December 31st, 2020, for filing of statements.

Kaieteur News had reported that the young girl was discovered missing from her home early on Friday morning.

An alarm was raised and persons nearby started a search party to locate her.

After some time searching, the residents allegedly found the younger teenage boy naked in some bushes about a mile away from the child’s home and the missing girl nearby, in an unconscious state.

The little girl was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital. It is reported that while at the hospital the child said that she did not scream during her abduction because the alleged assailant allegedly placed a knife to her neck and told her if she screamed he would kill her.

The matter was reported and an investigation was launched.